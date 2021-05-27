How the Franchise Industry Is Tackling Diversity & Inclusion

Fierce Collaboration Among Brands Puts Brands and Consumers Closer to A More Sustainable World. SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Today, Brands for Good, a collaboration of leading global brands working to use their collective influence to help make sustainable lifestyles more attractive, accessible, and rewarding for consumers, marks its second anniversary by unveiling new research, tools and members at its complimentary virtual conference, this year titled Change at the Speed of Culture. The event, designed to examine how brands can influence sustainable behaviors while navigating changes in our society, brings together leaders at global brands who are solving issues in food, packaging, marketing and communications, and other areas of their businesses.