How the Franchise Industry Is Tackling Diversity & Inclusion

By Callie Evergreen
franchisetimes.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Who run the world? Girls!” Beyonce belts out in the background as Davonne Reaves and Jessica Myers sing along and groove during a photo shoot in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. Reaves switches from her blue pumps to Adidas slides from Ivy Park, the new activewear brand co-founded by the Grammy Award winner, as they walk from one photoshoot location to the next with her personal stylist, Terry, carrying her shoes and phone.

www.franchisetimes.com
