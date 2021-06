Three goals from defensemen. One from the third line. A 4-1 win in Game One. Just another night at the office for the Vegas Golden Knights. During the course of any series a successful team – as part of a long run – will need depth scoring. Fortunately, the Vegas Golden Knights are one of the deepest teams in the NHL. It showed against the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche. And in Game One against the Montreal Canadiens, it was on full display once again.