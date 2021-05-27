A Student of Excellence

Dr. Vernon Loke and Dr. Beth Halaas were awarded the Excellence in Community-based Teaching and Learning. “The Peer-Review Board of the Community Engagement Institute recognizes Beth Halaas and Vernon Loke of the School of Social Work at Eastern Washington University with their award for excellence in community-engaged learning. Haalas and Loke devised a learning experience for graduate students of social work and for organizational partners to teach the skills of program evaluation. Side-by-side learning brought students and professionals together, filling a gap in professional development for social service organizations. Student teams subsequently completed a program evaluation for partner organizations, adding to their capacity to review and improve programs. Their approach emphasized a reciprocal benefit to students through the engaged learning and community partners who gained skills as well as a completed program evaluation in an area of need. Peer reviewers praised their work as an example of the meaningful investment of the curriculum to meet community needs, as it prepares students professionally through applied learning.”