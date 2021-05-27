A Student of Excellence

Students in the University of Nevada, Reno’s Dietetic Internship Program persevered through the pandemic by developing unique skills to help patients virtually. Traditionally, students in the Department of Nutrition, as well as other students throughout the United States, go through an online application process with the goal of being matched with a dietetic internship. This is a necessary step to becoming a Registered Dietician Nutritionist. The Department’s Program participates in this application and matching process, and every six months Karon Felten, director of the internship program, and Arezou Saeedi, assistant director of the internship program, evaluate applicants from across the country to be chosen for this online matching process.