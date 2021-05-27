Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

SEGA Announces Sonic Colors: Ultimate, New Projects at Sonic Central

noobfeed.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday SEGA revealed new games planned for the legendary Sonic the Hedgehog, with a remaster of Sonic Colors and a new game set for 2022 release. Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remastered version of the Wii 2010 title. It'll release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on the Epic Games Store. The title will receive performance updates, new animation, and full dialogue and voice cast.

www.noobfeed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sega#Sonic Colors#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sega#Sonic Central#Wii 2010#Xbox One Switch#Sonic 3 Knuckles#Sonic Origins#Sonic Generations#Sonic Forces#Two Point Hospital#Jakks Pacific#Egs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Netflix
Related
Lifestylehypebeast.com

'Sonic the Hedgehog' Joins Seiko for 30th-Anniversary Watch

Sonic the Hedgehog‘s 30th-anniversary goods continue to roll out and the latest release now come from Seiko. The watch dial references the Green Hill Zone from the SEGA game with an image of Sonic chasing golden ring hour markers at the four o’clock position. The inner bezel sees the game’s pixelated green grass along with other details like satin-blue finishing, a star second hand, a 1/20-second chronograph at 12 o’clock, a date function, and a commemorative box and card.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Listings Suggest Switch Version to Run at 30FPS

If there’s one thing most people want when they play a Sonic title, it’s good performance. Recent listings for Sonic Colors Ultimate meanwhile suggest that the Switch version may end up lagging behind its PS4 and Xbox One companions. The official listing across multiple retailers for the title on PS4 and Xbox One mention 4K which makes sense as that’s not an available feature on Switch, but also reference that those two systems in particular will also be running it at 60FPS. This isn’t a solid confirmation, but it seems to imply that Sonic made be lagging behind in his smooth gameplay for those who want the portable option. For anyone who played on Wii and didn’t mind the framerate this isn’t likely to be an issue as that release also ran at 30FPS. Hopefully we’ll have official word on this soon, but for now it seems likely that 30FPS will in fact be the case for Switch players.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Sonic Colors: Ultimate to include a new ‘Tails Save’ gameplay mechanic

Sonic Colors: Ultimate was announced during the recent Sonic Central presentation, and details about the upgraded Wii port are pretty scarce. However, this week’s Famitsu has revealed a new gameplay mechanic for Sonic Colors: Ultimate called “Tails Save” in Japanese. Although Tails will not be playable in Sonic Colors: Ultimate, he will appear in stages once you collect his medallion item. Doing so will allow Tails to save Sonic if he falls off the stage and place him back on a nearby platform. It’s similar to Lakitu’s role in the Mario Kart series and will come in handy if you decide to go too fast.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate adding Tails Save feature and Jade Ghost Wisp power

Sonic Colors really endeared itself to fans back in 2010, making a new port a great choice to help celebrate Sonic’s 30th birthday. The solid gameplay, stage variety, and soundtrack are all set to return but what if you’re wondering what’s new for Sonic Colors: Ultimate outside a fresh coat of HD paint then we’ve got good news for you.
Video Gamestechworm.net

Reliance Jio Teams With SEGA To Offer Sonic The Hedgehog 2 And Other Games

Reliance Jio, the Indian telecommunications giant, has partnered with Japanese gaming firm SEGA Corporation to bring its classic games to India through the JioGames Store. As a part of the collaboration, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 – the two most popular games in the U.S. and Europe, will be launched on the JioGames Store.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Will Be A Friendly Game For Beginners

Sonic games aren’t always the easiest to speed through and it seems Sega is taking this on board with the upcoming remaster of Sonic Colors: Ultimate. In a recent interview with Famitsu (as translated by Tails’ channel) Sonic Studio creative officer Takashi Iizuka spoke about how the developers of the remaster wanted the game to be more accessible to beginners, so they made a number of adjustments. The biggest change was removing the “old life system” and there’s now a “Tails Save” to assist players when making jumps: “the biggest change was removing the old life system. “Game Over” as we know it, doesn’t fit with the current context for gameplay, so this time players can play it unlimitedly without worrying how many times they fail.” “Going even further, since it’s an action platforming game, if you fail to jump, you could fall in a bottomless pit and commit an error, but we have added the function of “Tails Save” to help the player. “As indicated by the name, if the player falls in a bottomless pit, Tails will appear and save them. We’ve added functions like these to make beginners feel more included, and that they can enjoy an action game without getting frustrated.” How do you feel about an easier take on Sonic Colors? How did you find the original game when it was released in 2010? Tell us down below.
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

Celebrate Sonic's 30th With This Classic Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Funko Pop

It’s the blue blur’s 30th anniversary this year and Sega has a stack of games and merchandise lined up for release. In addition to all of these products, a Funko Pop version of classic Sonic from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been revealed. It’s a GameStop and EB Games exclusive, and pre-orders are now live for $ 14.99 USD.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

The Story of the Worst Sonic Game Ever Made

A tale of crunches, team division, and bad reviews. Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) was supposed to be the franchise’s first step into the HD gaming. It’s safe to say that this game tripped and fell at the doorway. First announced at E3 2005, Sonic the Hedgehog was a 3D platformer that took advantage of the Havok Physics engine. To say that the fanbase was excited was an understatement. This was the beloved blue blur’s first foray into HD and the highly choreographed and scripted demo revealed at E3 looked almost too good to be true (fans would find out later that it was).
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about Sonic 2022

Sonic is coming at you fast. At a recent event called Sonic Central, we learned all about the franchise's future. The event announced a Sonic Colors remaster, a brand new hip-hop-inspired jewelry line, and a whole new Sonic game that’s tentatively called Sonic 2022. But what’s the deal with that...
ComicsComicBook

Sonic Gets the Best Anime Makeover in This Viral Sketch

Sonic The Hedgehog in the past years was able to take the silver screen by storm with a feature-length film that brought Sega's Blue Bomber into live-action, and with a sequel film on the way that will bring back the original cast and more video games on the way following the tiny speedster, one fan's art has gone viral by giving the character a humanistic anime makeover. With the fan-favorite video game of Sonic Colors set to get a remaster this fall, it definitely seems as if Sega's mascot still has a bright future ahead of him.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

That Time SEGA Made a Sonic Racing Spinoff With Hoverboards

The year is 2003 and Vision Scape Interactive is gearing up to propose their new spin-off to SEGA, a skateboarding game called Sonic Extreme. Vision Escape Interactive has a bit of a history with SEGA already, seemingly giving them an advantage when proposing this new game. They were previously contracted to create the cutscenes for the GameCube title Sonic Heroes, so they already had all of the assets needed to put together a demo on hand.
Video GamesRaspberry Pi

Balan Wonderworld review: sub-sonic

If there’s one thing that’s synonymous with platformers, it would surely be jumping. So when you discover that you can’t always jump in Balan Wonderworld, it’s an early sign that something is amiss. In a game about acquiring power-ups – a total of 80 costumes, each with their own ability – sometimes a variation of jumping is your power-up as the main buttons are all tied to a single action.
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Creator Considering Retirement

After a long and largely successful career in the video game business, Yuji Naka, who is one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog, has announced that he is considering retirement. The news comes not long after Naka revealed that he had departed from Square Enix, which was the company he was most recently working for at this point in his career. Rather than now looking to find work elsewhere, Naka says he might just opt to be done as a whole.