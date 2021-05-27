Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Guy Fieri Signs New $80 Million Dollar Deal With Food Network

987thebull.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy Fieri will soon be able to afford all the flame shirts and hair gel he wants. The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host just signed a whopping $80 million deal with Food Network. That makes the 53-year-old Fieri not just the highest-paid chef on TV, but one of the top-earning...

www.987thebull.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Network#Cable Television#Hair Gel#Barstool Sports#Guy Fieri Signs New
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Emotional Moment That Happened Between Antonia Lofaso And Guy Fieri - Exclusive

Watching celebrity chefs interact on television, you might be inclined to think that not only do they all know everyone, but they also have genuine affection for one another. Guess what? You're basically spot on, and that goes double for the celebrity chefs you see joking amiably with one another on Food Network. As Antonia Lofaso told Mashed during an exclusive interview discussing her time on "Restaurant Reboot," which she co-hosts with celebrity chef Guy Fieri, "All of us that are in ... the Food Network world are like a little family." And while she was referring, in part, to the fact that she, Fieri, Alex Guarnaschelli, and others do enjoy spending time together outside of work, what Lofaso was really getting at was that all that time spent together has served to cultivate an abiding closeness and understanding.
Oakland, CAtribuneledgernews.com

Guy Fieri awards Oakland's Maya Halal Taqueria $25,000 grant

Jun. 16—This past weekend, the owner of Oakland's Maya Halal Taqueria got a call from Guy Fieri. "I'm inspired when young people like yourself get into the restaurant business and make it their own and really work hard to set the goals for what they want to do," the spiky-haired celebrity chef told Margalara Safi over video call. "... We would like to award you a grant of $25,000 to help you continue your dream in the restaurant business."
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Guy Fieri grants vegan food truck ‘Rollin’ Roots’ $25,000

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Guy Fieri has given two San Diego restaurants $25,000 grants respectively, and one of those restaurant owners is Avonte Hartsfield, Owner of vegan food truck, Rollin’ Roots. Rollin’ Roots has become increasingly popular and is a completely vegan and mouthwatering food truck located at 8040 Armour...
Beauty & Fashionqhitmusic.com

Post Malone Gets New Million-Dollar Smile with Diamond Fangs

POST MALONE dropped $1.6 million on new porcelain veneers and . . . DIAMOND FANGS. The two diamonds have a total weight of 12 carats . . . and combined with the 28 units of ceramic restoration, he literally does have a million-dollar smile. The average engagement ring is only a little over ONE carat . . . and Posty has 12 . . . IN HIS MOUTH. The dentist who did the work posted a picture of Post with his new teeth.
TV & VideosFood & Wine

F&W Game Changers: Guy Fieri

Just recently, a good friend of mine-a stoic 40-something tenured professor and father of two-began to cry a little as he spontaneously recapped an episode of Guy's Grocery Games. After speaking on the phone with a contestant's 9-year-old daughter, host Guy Fieri allowed the contestant-a financially struggling single mother and chef-to sidestep the show's final challenge and simply take home the $20,000 prize. A bit of feel-good TV magic? Sure. But these days, who couldn't use it? And what's more, showmanship and philanthropy are a natural blend for the Mayor of Flavortown.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About The Food Network

Anyone with even a passing familiarity with Anthony Bourdain knows he had a rather disdainful view of the Food Network and those who appeared on it. In a now-legendary guest post he wrote for Michael Ruhlman, which you can still read thanks to the Wayback Machine, he either disparages the chefs directly, like Paula Dean, or he gives a compliment to the chef by insulting the Food Network. "How did Alton slip inside the wire — and stay there all these years?" Bourdain wondered about Alton Brown. "He must have something on them. He's smart. You actually learn something from his commentary."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Mashed

Antonia Lofaso Dishes On Her Relationship With Guy Fieri - Exclusive

When we heard that celebrity chef, restauranteur, and cookbook author Antonia Lofaso would be co-hosting LendingTree's "Restaurant Reboot" with Guy Fieri, we knew there had to be an interesting backstory. Certainly, Lofaso, who is the executive chef and owner of three restaurants in Los Angeles and has graced TV screens on "Top Chef," "Chopped," and "Cutthroat Kitchen," is a familiar face to many. But Guy Fieri is in a category all his own. The host of the uber-popular "Diners, Dive-ins and Dives" is a million-watt megastar who recently inked an unprecedented $80 million deal with Food Network.
RecipesPosted by
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Adds Two Secret Ingredients to Her Chocolate Chip Cookies & the Result Is Flavor Perfection

There are certain flavor combinations that are just irresistible — like sweet and sour or our personal favorite, sweet and salty. If you’re looking for delicious recipes with some awesome ingredient combinations, look no further than Martha Stewart. She is one of our go-to’s for all things dessert from her frozen sorbet meringue cake and cherry cheesecake to even her no-bake key lime cheesecake. She’s got a recipe for everyone. Surely, your whole family will fall in love with one of Stewart’s fantastic treats. Her latest is perfect for any potato chip or bacon-loving dads. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s a twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie, she calls it a bacon potato-chip chocolate cookie and it looks divine.
New Orleans, LAWLOX

TV host Guy Fieri surprises New Orleans native with $25,000 scholarship

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mayor of Flavortown gave the gift of a lifetime to one New Orleans native tonight. Food television personality Guy Fieri surprised Jamie Warrick, a single mother attending the University of Holy Cross, tonight with a $25,000 dollar scholarship on the show “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot”. Warrick was featured on a segment called the “Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant”. Watch Fieri tell Warrick about her prize in the video below!
TV & Videoscityviewmag.com

Knoxville grillers compete on new Food Network show

Several of Knoxville’s best backyard grillers will compete in cooking battles on a new Food Network show Grill of Victory, which premieres at 10 pm today (Monday, June 21). Food truck franchise owner Sabin Lomac will host the show and a rotating panel of judges will determine who has grilled their way to the top during each episode. The grand prize for the series winner is a customized, HGTV-style outdoor kitchen and entertaining space.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's Hilarious Story About Being 'Discovered' For TV

We all know and love Andrew Zimmern for his strangely hypnotic Travel Channel show "Bizarre Foods." Regardless of how disgusting the food sounds or appears — horse rectum; hárkal, also known as fermented sleeper shark; cow placenta — we can't look away. Maybe it's just to see if he will become ill, knowing full well if it were us, we would. But despite some of his questionable food choices, the renaissance chef and restaurateur has done an exceptional job when it comes to educating us about places around the world and breaking bread with other cultures.
Food & Drinksporthole.com

Cruisers Can Now Get Their Favorite Guy Fieri Burger Delivered at Home

His tips are frosted and his burgers are juicy, and that makes Guy Fieri one of the most popular celebrity chefs on board cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line announced today that the popular “Straight Up” burger from Guy’s Burger Joint will now be available to those at home via popular food delivery apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Grubhub, Bite Squad and Waitr. The burgers can be ordered through Guy’s Flavortown Kitchen locations across the United States but are only available for a limited time!
Oakland, CAberkeleyside.org

The Golden Bull reopens; Guy Fieri delivers hefty grant to Oakland taqueria

After a dark and silent year, The Golden Bull reopens on June 15. When they bought longstanding Oakland dive The Golden Bull in 2019, Jason Beebout, Mark Lynn and Bill Schneider said they knew there would be challenges. The live music venue had fallen into hard times with its previous management, but under the ownership of the three music and nightlife veterans — and with the cachet of its fourth (and silent) owner, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong — ”things were starting to go really well,” Beebout told Nosh.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is Geoffrey Zakarian's Ultimate Secret Ingredient

Celebrity chef, restauranteur, television host, and cookbook author Geoffrey Zakarian is nothing short of an icon in the celebrity food world. And it's not just because of the snazzy suits he wears in the kitchen. A student of classic French cuisine (he worked under the famous Alain Sailhac at Le Cirque in New York City), Zakarian is admired by fans and fellow chefs for his refined palette and expertise (via Montage Magazine). As a host of "The Kitchen" and a judge on "Chopped," he's always eager to share his wealth of culinary knowledge with others, frequently offering tips on how to make even the most ordinary of dishes taste like pure luxury.
Las Vegas, NVelectronic.vegas

Marshmello signs new residency deal with Wynn Nightlife

Celebrity DJ and producer Marshmello will return to Las Vegas and Wynn Nightlife with a newly signed 2021 residency deal with Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. The residency will kick off with a July 3 performance at XS Nightclub during the popular 4th of July holiday weekend. Show dates through September have also been announced (see list below).