Mississippi State

Nearly 20 pounds of meth seized, Mississippi man arrested in what may be ‘record-breaking’ drug bust for one county

By Magnolia State Live
 19 days ago
On Tuesday, officials announced the seizure of nearly 20 pounds of Methamphetamine in what is being called a “record-breaking” drug bust for one Mississippi county.

Watavius Cortez Williams, 39, of Burr Rd was arrested in Monroe County and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine (approximately 20 Pounds).

Williams is currently in The Monroe County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis.

WCBI in Columbus reports that on May 20th, Monroe County deputies found close to 20 pounds of meth after they pulled Williams over for a traffic violation near his house.

Sheriff Kevin Crook says it is the largest amount of narcotics they have ever recovered in a single drug bust in the county.

He says they have been working on this investigation with at least nine other agencies, including the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, Fulton Police, Amory Police, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

