Struum preps for streaming launch

For those of you using the El Gato Stream Deck in whatever incarnation, we got good news! The 5.0 update is now live for all of them. People who are using it for their livestreaming setup and other broadcast-related purposes will be happy to see some of the new features included this time around. Which includes the Stream Deck Store, an online distribution platform for plugins, icon packs, tutorial videos, and pro tips, and an entire library of royalty-free music tracks and sound effects with thousands of choices. Which at this point is becoming a must-have for people on Twitch and Youtube with all the ugly DMCA things happening. The update is totally free as we have the details from the team below.