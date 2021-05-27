Struum preps for streaming launch
A new video streaming service that aims to be an aggregator of content from many other OTT services is now making its way to the starting gate. The new streaming service, known as Struum, claims to have notched deals with more than 50 OTT networks and content providers to make their programming available on one combined platform. The service intends to offer curated programming from these and other providers for one monthly subscription fee using a unique credit-based approach.www.lightreading.com