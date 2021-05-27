Austin Ballot Initiative Could Force City to Hire Hundreds of Officers

Jobs still available for in-home caregivers Aging and disabled adults in Riverside County need compassionate, committed in-home caregivers, and a virtual hiring event on June 1 hoped to link them to workers who can help. One in every five of Riverside County’s 2.5 million residents is age 60 or older. In coming decades, the county’s older population is projected to swell by 250%, making In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) more vital than ever for older community members and those with disabilities to remain safely in their homes. It’s not too late to apply. “Those who do this work know how meaningful and rewarding it is — making a direct, positive difference and improving lives,” Eva Krottmayer, executive director of the county’s IHSS Public Authority, which helps recru.