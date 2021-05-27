Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin Ballot Initiative Could Force City to Hire Hundreds of Officers

By POL Staff
policemag.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group in the Texas capital city of Austin is petitioning to get a new initiative on the November ballot, one that would potentially force the city to hire hundreds of new police officers. The city has cut millions from its police budget in a defunding effort. Save Austin Now...

www.policemag.com
