Water Meter Change Out Program

Each year, the City of Coeur d’ Alene Water Department conducts a routine meter change out program. Water meters require service between 8 and 10 years due to age, use and transmitter battery condition. This process takes on average about 30 minutes to perform. In order to keep this necessary maintenance work up to date, we will need to access your water meter. We will have to shut off the water for a short period of time, install a new meter, and perform a short flush to purge air from the plumbing system. If city personnel cannot contact you during the change out, a blue door hanger will be left notifying you that the water meter has been changed at your residence.We will have a crew of workers changing meters in your area sometime during this period. They will be in yards, on sidewalks and working up and down the streets. City crews will have proper credentials, to include city vehicles and attire.