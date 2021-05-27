USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see the US dollar strengthen against multiple currencies around the world. This is obviously a US dollar move, because oil looks rather strong, which should help the Canadian dollar. However, if the market were to reach towards the 1.25 handle, I think we are going to make serious decisions as to where we are going longer term. There is a band of noise between 1.25 and 1.26, and a breakout above that level would be a very positive sign.