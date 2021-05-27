City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; New Executive Order Takes Effect at Midnight

May 27, 2021

Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.

New Executive Order Takes Effect at Midnight

Effective at midnight tonight (the morning of May 28), Executive Order 79 will replace the existing Executive Order 72, removing Virginia’s mandates for physical distancing and capacity restrictions. This change comes as a result of the state’s rising vaccinations and falling COVID-19 rates. Organizations retain the ability to choose to require masks in their establishments, and individuals are still permitted to wear masks if they choose to. Anyone who is not yet vaccinated should wear masks in all settings. Masks are still required in K-12 settings, given low rates of vaccination among children. The federal government continues to require that masks are worn when using public transportation, including on buses, trains, and airplanes.

Alexandria COVID-19 Data At-a-Glance

The seven-day moving average chart below shows the number of COVID-19 cases and the daily and cumulative case and fatality counts, and provides detailed information about how preventive measures are impacting Alexandria's response to the pandemic. An interactive version is available at alexandriava.gov/114883. Vaccination charts include total doses administered across all facilities, the percentage of residents ages 12 and older who have been partially and fully vaccinated, and weekly doses administered. Vaccination charts are available with definitions and data source information at alexandriava.gov/120654. Detailed data, including data on age, race and ethnicity, are available through links at alexandriava.gov/Coronavirus.

Continue following measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 even after vaccination. Get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you test positive, help loved ones and neighbors by informing your close contacts using “ What to Do If You Get Sick” guidance, which is available in Spanish, Amharic, Arabic, and Farsi or this brief video.

