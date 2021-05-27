IHDA Community Revitalization Plan Available for Public Review

The IHDA Community Revitalization Plan for the Near Northside, Near Southside, and East Bluff neighborhoods are available for public review before they are presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission at 1:00 PM on July 1st at City Hall, Room 400.

The Community Revitalization Plan is available for public review via this link Housing Needs Assessment and Community Revitalization Plan, on the City of Peoria Community Development website under Community Revitalization Planning , or at the Development Center, 419 Fulton Street, #203, Peoria, IL 61602, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Responses to the most recent round of public outreach from IHDA and city staff can be found on page 247 of the plan.

Residents are encouraged to email or write to Kerilyn Weick, Senior Urban Planner at kweick@peoriagov.org or City Hall, c/o Kerilyn Weick, 419 Fulton Street, Room 203, Peoria, IL 61602 with any comments or questions prior to Wednesday, June 30th at noon to ensure all public input has been provided to the Planning and Zoning Commission. The plan will then be forwarded to the City Council for consideration to adopt as an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan.

The Community Revitalization Plan is intended to provide an of what residents wish to see in their neighborhoods, including high priority topics and areas of desired investment. This plan will become a part of the city of Peoria’s Comprehensive Plan and will be used to guide future projects, programming, and improvements in the Near Northside, Near Southside, and East Bluff neighborhoods.

For more information on the Community Revitalization plan and what it means for your neighborhood, please reach out to Kerilyn Weick, Senior Urban Planner at 309-494-8600 or kweick@peoriagov.org.