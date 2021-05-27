Cancel
Politics

Openings Available for the Peoria Complete Streets Webinar, June 10 from 11:30 am-1:00 pm

Peoria, Illinois
Peoria, Illinois
On June 10, 2021, a Peoria Complete Streets Webinar will be offered from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM via Zoom. This webinar is the second in a three-part series inviting the community to learn more about the benefits of Complete Streets.

Since the City of Peoria’s adoption of a Complete Streets policy in 2015, the City has been working continuously to improve the process of designing, building, and maintaining streets. Complete Streets improve quality of life, vibrancy, and sustainability by supporting place-based economic development, promoting active and healthy lifestyles, and improving environmental health. To register for this free webinar, please visit this link: Peoria Complete Streets Webinar.

For more information, please contact Josh Naven, Senior Urban Planner at jnaven@peoriagov.org or by calling 309-494-8657.

From the Active Transportation Alliance WEBSITE: “One of the best ways to make a street safer for everyone is making it a Complete Street. These are streets that can be safely used by everyone regardless of their age, ability or travel mode. Complete Streets are designed to accommodate people walking, biking, using wheelchairs and using transit and cars. To ensure that these types of streets are built, communities often put in place a Complete Streets policy.”

ABOUT

Established in 1691 by the French explorer Henri de Tonti, Peoria was later labeled by the Peoria Historical Society to be the oldest European settlement in Illinois.

#Complete Streets#Webinar
