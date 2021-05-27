NDC, Chow Tai Fook Partner to Promote Mined Diamonds in China

With rapid growth of Bangladesh’s economy, country’s GDP growth is gradually seeing a brilliant rise legging behind most of the South Asian nations. With such brilliant performance, a number of investors from China in particular are already considering Bangladesh for investment due to multiple reasons, which includes political stability, investor-friendly tax tariff etcetera. Once this trend of economic growth can be maintained, Bangladesh certainly will succeed in emerging as one of the strongest economies in Asia bypassing economic growth of Singapore, while the country will be able to list itself as a developed nation by 2041. Prosperity of Bangladesh and its turning into the paragon of socio-economic progress is a result of the magnanimous statesmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. When Awami League came to power in January 2009 following a landslide victory in the general election, Sheikh Hasina vowed to transform an economically struggled and under-developed Bangladesh into a developed country. Her determination and dedicated leadership have made most of the impossible things turn possible.