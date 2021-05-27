Cancel
NDC, Chow Tai Fook Partner to Promote Mined Diamonds in China

By Brecken Branstrator
nationaljeweler.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York—The Natural Diamond Council has announced a partnership with retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group to promote mined diamonds in China. The move marks the first Chinese retail partner for the NDC. Through it, Chow Tai Fook will “fully support” the promotional and educational campaigns NDC launches in the...

