Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board to Conduct Adult Mosquito Abatement Tonight

Posted by 
New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
 22 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) will conduct adult mosquito abatement tonight in New Orleans East. The boundaries of the spray area include Village De L’Est, Hayne Boulevard, Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway. Treatments will be conducted by truck and airplane from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., weather permitting.

NOMTRCB urges residents of New Orleans to protect themselves from biting mosquitoes and West Nile virus by avoiding activities that increase the risk of mosquito bites. These actions include limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, using EPA-approved insect repellents, and mosquito-proofing your home by maintaining screens on windows and doors. NOMTRCB is also urging people to empty water-filled containers around the home and yard to reduce potential mosquito breeding sites.

It is imperative for residents to remain vigilant in removing standing water by emptying containers. Water in containers that cannot be removed, such as bird baths, sugar kettles, pools, and ponds should be changed weekly. Remove trash and clutter, including discarded tires, buckets, tarps and any other items that may collect water. Swimming pools and fountains should be operational and circulating. A mosquito can lay eggs and develop in a space as small as a bottle cap, so every container counts.

For additional information West Nile virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/qa/prevention.htm.

SAFETY TIPS

Protect Yourself

  • Reduce mosquito exposure by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.
  • Use air-conditioning and make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants while outside.
  • The CDC recommends using repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients including DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
  • When using insect repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Protect Your Home

  • Eliminate standing water around your home, where mosquitoes breed.
  • Remove trash and clutter, dispose of discarded tires and containers that can hold water. Turn over wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.
  • Change water weekly in containers that cannot be removed, such as pet dishes or bird baths. Scrub the side of the containers each week to remove any eggs that have been deposited.
  • Rain barrels and other water collection devices must be screened and collected water should be used within one week.
  • Aerate ornamental pools, fountains and sugar kettles or stock them with fish.
  • Report illegal dumping, water leaks and unattended swimming pools by calling 311.
  • Call 311 to report mosquito problems.

Tires are easily filled with rainwater and collect leaves and litter, which provides ideal breeding conditions for mosquito larvae. Eliminating scrap tire dumps will eliminate a prolific mosquito habitat.

  • Residents can place up to four tires weekly, stacked curbside next to their City-issued trash containers on the second collection day of the week if they live outside the French Quarter/DDD.
  • Tires in front of abandoned lots, unoccupied properties, or businesses are ineligible for pick up and will not be collected.

Residents can report mosquito issues to 311.

# # #

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana

47
Followers
143
Post
390
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans, Louisiana

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Mosquito Larvae#Mosquitoes#Nomtrcb#Epa#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

Traffic Advisory: Temporary Road Closure at Intersection of Charlmark Drive and Grant Street

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning on Thursday (June 3), the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works' contractor, Palmisano Construction Co. LLC, will temporarily close the intersection of Charlmark Drive and Grant Street for approximately two weeks in order to complete paving operations as part of the FEMA-funded Read West Group C project. Public safety is our priority; lane closure signs are in place and residents/commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

ICYMI: New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) Receives Second National Accreditation Status, Perfect Score

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) today announced it has successfully completed an exhaustive process to maintain national Accreditation status for an additional five years through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). NOHD received its initial Accreditation status in 2014 and was one of the first 50 health departments in the U.S. to do so. The Reaccreditation process took several years of preparation and work by NOHD staff, and the Department received perfect scores on all measured domains. In maintaining its Accreditation status for another five years, NOHD has demonstrated that it not only meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures, but equitably serves the health needs of the Greater New Orleans area with tremendous professionalism and dedication.
TrafficPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

MAYOR CANTRELL JOINS CALL FOR SAFETY AND EQUITY REFORMS TO ONCE-OBSCURE FEDERAL STREET MANUAL

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of Americans submitted over 25,000 comments in a once-in-a-decade opportunity to ask Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to make key changes to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). The manual is a regulatory document that dictates the design and implementation of road signs, signals, and markings, and by extension, what nearly every street looks like throughout the United States.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
New Orleans, Louisiana

Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of 600 Block of Bourbon Street for Roadway Restoration

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works today announced a week-long closure of the 600 block of Bourbon Street between Toulouse and St. Peter streets beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 24, weather permitting, to accommodate crews removing and replacing the isolation pad at the centerline of Bourbon and Toulouse streets. The block will be open to pedestrian traffic and all businesses will be accessible during this work; the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon will remain fully open to traffic.