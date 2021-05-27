City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board to Conduct Adult Mosquito Abatement Tonight

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board (NOMTRCB) will conduct adult mosquito abatement tonight in New Orleans East. The boundaries of the spray area include Village De L’Est, Hayne Boulevard, Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway. Treatments will be conducted by truck and airplane from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., weather permitting.

NOMTRCB urges residents of New Orleans to protect themselves from biting mosquitoes and West Nile virus by avoiding activities that increase the risk of mosquito bites. These actions include limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, using EPA-approved insect repellents, and mosquito-proofing your home by maintaining screens on windows and doors. NOMTRCB is also urging people to empty water-filled containers around the home and yard to reduce potential mosquito breeding sites.

It is imperative for residents to remain vigilant in removing standing water by emptying containers. Water in containers that cannot be removed, such as bird baths, sugar kettles, pools, and ponds should be changed weekly. Remove trash and clutter, including discarded tires, buckets, tarps and any other items that may collect water. Swimming pools and fountains should be operational and circulating. A mosquito can lay eggs and develop in a space as small as a bottle cap, so every container counts.

For additional information West Nile virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvbid/westnile/qa/prevention.htm.

SAFETY TIPS

Protect Yourself

Reduce mosquito exposure by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Use air-conditioning and make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants while outside.

The CDC recommends using repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients including DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

When using insect repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Protect Your Home

Eliminate standing water around your home, where mosquitoes breed.

Remove trash and clutter, dispose of discarded tires and containers that can hold water. Turn over wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.

Change water weekly in containers that cannot be removed, such as pet dishes or bird baths. Scrub the side of the containers each week to remove any eggs that have been deposited.

Rain barrels and other water collection devices must be screened and collected water should be used within one week.

be screened and collected water should be used within one week. Aerate ornamental pools, fountains and sugar kettles or stock them with fish.

Report illegal dumping, water leaks and unattended swimming pools by calling 311.

Call 311 to report mosquito problems.

Tires are easily filled with rainwater and collect leaves and litter, which provides ideal breeding conditions for mosquito larvae. Eliminating scrap tire dumps will eliminate a prolific mosquito habitat.

Residents can place up to four tires weekly, stacked curbside next to their City-issued trash containers on the second collection day of the week if they live outside the French Quarter/DDD.

Tires in front of abandoned lots, unoccupied properties, or businesses are ineligible for pick up and will not be collected.

Residents can report mosquito issues to 311.

