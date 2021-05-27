Dancing Flamingos Key Important Conversations at Grant Ragan

If you want to launch a successful social movement, try telling Carolyn North it’s impossible. Over the course of 83 years, the Bay Area-based dance therapist, writer, and flutist has talked her way into a summer dance intensive camp, having had little formal dance training; sung in a gospel choir; played flute professionally; worked as a midwife; learned to play bass bamboo flute while living in India; written and published 11 books; birthed three children; founded Daily Bread, a food recovery program; taught dance healing techniques to professional and novice dancers; and produced Musings on the Passing Scene, a series of bi-monthly articles reflecting on “the realities of our time with deep seriousness, humor, personal stories, and suggestions of how to keep on keeping on,” according to her website. Through it all, she remained married for 58 years to one man, UC Berkeley chemistry professor Herb Strauss, until his death in 2015.