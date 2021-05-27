Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia deputy demoted after K-9 officer’s death in hot car

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE COUNTY, Ga. - A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia has been demoted after the death of a police dog he was handling. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said Sgt. Willie Barkley, now a deputy, was working overnight May 13 when he left K-9 officer Khan asleep in the car while he was working on reports. Barkley then went home and left Khan in the car. When he awoke the next day, he found Khan dead in the car, WMAZ-TV reported.

www.fox32chicago.com
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, GA
Crime & Safety
Monroe County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Monroe County, GA
Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Monroe County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Demoted#Police Dog#County Police#County Jail#Wmaz Tv#Officer#Deputy#Sgt Willie Barkley#Home#Field Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Lake County, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Lake County officials warn residents of rise in ruse burglaries

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be very cautious in the summer months as officials have already noticed an increase in ruse burglaries. A ruse burglary is when someone uses a distraction to lure homeowners outside their residence while others enter the house to steal valuable items, such as cash and jewelry, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office press release.
Merrillville, INPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Merrillville man charged with child molestation

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - A Merrillville man was charged Wednesday with molesting a child under the age of 14. Joseph R. Eyer, 50, allegedly molested a child under 14 years old between July 2015 and December 2017 in Gary, Indiana, police said. Eyer is facing three counts of child molestation, one...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Police warn South Side residents after string of armed robberies

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies reported over the weekend across the South Side. In each incident, one to two people exited a recently stolen vehicle and show a handgun before taking someone’s belongings, Chicago police said. The robbers then fled from the scene in their stolen vehicle, police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman killed, 9 others hurt in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - Alderman Roderick Sawyer called the Chatham shooting "unacceptable’, he said the community has been working hard to rebuild 75th Street as a thriving business corridor. Saturday morning residents woke up to crime tape, shell casings and complete chaos along 75th street. Ten people were shot as two gunman...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Motorcyclist critically wounded in Austin shooting

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday in the Austin neighborhood. The 40-year-old was riding on his motorcycle about 3:20 p.m. when a vehicle approached him and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He was transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital with...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

16-year-old girl shot in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday night in Lawndale that also left a 46-year-old man wounded. The man and the teen were outside about 11:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 13th Street when they were shot, Chicago police said. The teen...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

14-year-old boy hurt in West Woodlawn shooting

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Woodlawn. The teen boy was playing with his friends on the sidewalk about 6:45 p.m. when someone opened fire in the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said. He suffered a graze wound on the...
Jamestown, NYPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Cops let boy whose cancer is in remission use police car siren

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. - Two officers with the Jamestown Police Department made a surprise visit on Thursday to congratulate a boy whose cancer is in remission. "Officers Johanson and Swan made a special stop to see Michael who has been battling cancer," the Jamestown PD wrote in a Facebook post with a video of the visit. "Michael received the amazing news that his cancer is now in remission."
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Person shot dead in South Loop drive-by

CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in South Loop. About 1:20 p.m., the male, whose age is unknown, was sitting in a vehicle parked on the street in the 600 block of South Wells Street, when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots into his vehicle, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Garages burglarized in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of two garage burglaries reported in June in Hyde Park on the South Side. In each incident someone broke into a garage and stole property, Chicago police said. The burglaries happened about 12:30 a.m. June 7 in the 1300 block of East 57th...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle who struck a bicyclist in Chicago and kept driving. On Monday around 9:30 p.m., a white four-door RAM truck was transporting three vehicles on a trailer while traveling northbound on Kostner in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police. When the driver turned left on westbound Madison Street, they struck the bicyclist in the roadway.