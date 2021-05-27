Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Narragansett, RI

Letter: Beach fight a black eye on Narragansett

independentri.com
 17 days ago

An following is an open letter to the Narragansett Town Council:. This past weekend the Narragansett Town Beach was the scene of yet another large disturbance, resulting in eight people being arrested. This disturbance was of such a scale that the Narragansett Police Department had to call for assistance from South Kingstown PD, North Kingstown PD, State Police and the Rhode Island Environmental Police. What the town witnessed on Sunday, May 23 was an extreme event, but smaller, similar events have been occurring frequently throughout the summer months over the past few years as well.

www.independentri.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Kingstown, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
Narragansett, RI
Government
Narragansett, RI
Crime & Safety
City
South Kingstown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Eye#Coney Island#Open Letter#South Kingstown Pd#North Kingstown Pd#State Police#This Town Council#The Town Council#Town Beach#Beach Patrons#Town Residents#Safe Family Beaches#Residential Town Streets#Beach Goers#Friendly Residents#Abundant Fishing#Outdoor Activities#Hot Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
New Shoreham, RIBlock Island Times

New Shoreham Town Council Agenda

The New Shoreham Town Council will meet via Zoom pursuant to State of Rhode Island Executive Order 20-46 dated June 12, 2020 Zoom access: dial toll free for cellular phone or landline (888) 788 0099, (833) 548 0276, (833) 548 0282, (877) 853 5247. When prompted, Meeting ID: 830 0185 9082 Passcode: 513616. We do not have bandwidth to support a video link for members of the general public. To participate, “Raise your hand” on your phone by pressing *9; mute and unmute by pressing *6. To see supporting documents for this agenda, go to: Clerkbase https://clerkshq.com/NewShoreham-RI Please dial in or watch YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmvoSBIQ0bsFRg1kxPgNVCA.
Providence, RIABC6.com

R.I. lawmakers meeting on schools administrator accused of wrongdoing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island lawmakers are meeting about the vetting and hiring of a Providence school administrator accused of wrongdoing on Monday. The Providence delegation to the Senate has asked Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma to convene an oversight hearing regarding their vetting process and hiring of former Providence Schools Administrator Olayinka Alege.
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Calendar: Narragansett Race Track; School Committee & Yard Sales

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association has organized a community yard sale and market to be held next weekend, Saturday May 22 (see listing below). We are looking for volunteers to help in the market that will be held at Academy Field. Volunteers will help direct traffic, answer questions, pass out postcards, and clean up after the event. There are three shift options or they can do any combination (6-9am, 9am-12pm, 12-2pm). They can email [email protected] to sign up. We will provide letters acknowledging the community service. Any monies our group raises will be used for picnic benches at Academy Field.
Homelessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Santilli and Hayes: RI can be the first state to end homelessness

Karen A. Santilli is president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. Eileen Hayes is president and CEO of Amos House. Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corporation, contributed to this commentary. As the heads of three organizations providing shelter and services to individuals and families experiencing...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

R.I. business groups unite against proposed tax hikes

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island business community is voicing displeasure over legislation proposed in the House and Senate that is aimed at raising personal income taxes on some of the highest earners in the state. One such bill, House bill H.5229, would create a new income tax bracket of 6.99%...
Providence, RITurnto10.com

5 shootings in 4 days: Rhode Island officials call for stricter gun laws

Rhode Island's congressional delegation and community leaders on Monday called for stricter gun laws and improved social programs in the wake of at least five shootings in four days, including one described as the worst in Providence history. The officials met at the Nonviolence Institute in Providence to discuss policy...
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Narragansett, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.
PoliticsPosted by
1420 WBSM

Hey Charlie, Look at What Rhode Island Is Doing [OPINION]

Rhode Island businesses have reason to celebrate this week. Governor Dan McKee is lifting the draconian lockdown measures implemented by his predecessor Gina Raimondo before she fled for a cabinet position in the Biden Administration. Another reason for Rhode Islanders to celebrate. The biggest little state in the union is...
Politicsnewportri.com

Rep. Ruggiero named RI state director for Women in Government

Women In Government, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators, has named Rep. Deborah Ruggiero a state director in Rhode Island. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Women In Government provides leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...