My son had friends from Erie in town Vito and his friend .Wed was the only day that would work. The weather did not look promising but we would give it a shot, all they wanted is to get a bend in a rod. As we rounded the light house there were heavy clouds on the horizon and a steady wind from the south west not terrible but a bumpy ride. A deep run was out of the question . We ran to Edison reef sent down some lines in short order a big barracuda started circling our boat after a few fish were brought in . Time to move a little deeper as we could see rain clouds farther offshore. We could hear the rumble of thunder off in the distance. Well at the new stop we were into a lane snapper bite not big ones but a steady bite. Then the thunder is getting louder OK guys time to head in, it was only 12 noon . We made it back to our stall cleaned fish and the boat before the heavy rains hit on my way home. It was a good call to call it a day early.