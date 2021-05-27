Stream On: ‘Jesse James,’ ‘The Assassination of,’ and ‘The Return of Frank James’

The mythology of the American west has been an enduring narrative about the United States since the War Between the States. 1903’s The Great Train Robbery (streaming here), produced during the lifetime of western icon Wyatt Earp, proved that an audience could be transferred from pulp magazines to more modern media. While in the beginning these entertainments had little to do with actual history, more recently they’ve used historical facts to explore the human situation. We see both approaches in these films about the outlaws Frank and Jesse James.