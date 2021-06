We just got another update from the boat at 5pm...They have 17 Bluefin Tuna onboard. 14 fish over 100lbs and 2 fish over 200lbs. Capt Ray Lopez checked in this morning with 11 Bluefin Tuna on the boat with one more fish hooked up. So far they have 7 over 100# and 1 @ 207#. Tackle recommendation of the day is to bring a 300-350gram flat fall in addition to other various sizes and an 80# or 100# rod.