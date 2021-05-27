Cancel
Minorities

Paint Your Pride with Lights Laquer

By NAILS Staff
modernsalon.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs LGBTQ PRIDE Month kicks off in June, Lights Lacquer is hosting a #PaintYourPride campaign. Twenty percent of sales from the Paint Your Pride bundle (which includes vibrant colors of the Lights Lacquer spectrum: Cherry Jelly, Slice of Life, Jefa and Blue Moon) will be donated to the Trevor Project, a national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to (LGBTQ) community under 25.

