Paint Your Pride with Lights Laquer

Pride Month in D.C. doesn’t feel complete without a raucous parade. We were sadly not graced by the Capital Pride Parade’s presence in 2020, so now’s the time to make up for it (in a slightly modified fashion). This year, the Capital Pride Alliance will send the Colorful Pridemobile trolley to lead the parade around the city for the first time instead of the traditional parade. Individuals, organizations, and businesses will follow the trolley in various vehicles decked out in a bonanza of colors and signs to celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community. The route will weave through downtown, also looping through Mount Pleasant and heading across the river for a swing through Anacostia. The event will be preceded by a Pride Walk & Rally that starts at Dupont Circle at noon. During the parade, vehicles will be blaring music, and revelers are encouraged to watch and cheer as the caravan goes past. Don’t sweat the details (or the potential rain)—it’s a parade; people will figure it out and have a good time, even if some of the vehicles are basically advertisements. (On that note, the unaffiliated “anti-capitalist, anti-gentrification, and anti-police” Dyke March, typically held the day before Capital Pride, returns this year on June 11 at 5 p.m., if that’s more your speed.) The parade runs from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 12. The route is available at capitalpride.org. Free.