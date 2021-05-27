PURPLE IS THE NEW PARTY | To mask or not to mask

As the county, state, country and world continue to reopen, there is still only one real issue splitting us up as a country. Not abortion (though it may soon). Not gay marriage. Not even the election results. It’s masks. People wonder if they should still wear a mask and if the local and national authorities have the right to require us to wear one. With the CDC sending out new information every day and California looking to lift all restrictions on June 15, can people coincide in a world where maskers and anti-maskers shop, work and live together?