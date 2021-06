Hello Guys! I have a question to ask and wanted to see your thoughts on this. So I am recently married its been only 4 months. My wife and I got into an argument not too long ago over whether or not married couples should keep secrets from each other. I don’t believe they should. My wife thinks it is totally okay and normal to have secrets. She says she has a few between her and her friends that only they know about. I think it’s wrong and think married couples should be open, honest and be able to share everything with one another. She thinks we shouldn’t share everything and that secrets are ok. What do you guys think? Are they okay? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)