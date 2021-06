The rise and rise of the podcast has not been without its hiccups. At the beginning everyone said it was going to be the next big thing; it stalled. Then came Serial and the rest is history. The joy of the podcast is that anyone can make and broadcast their recordings. Technically, you can even do it on a smartphone, though it will sound a touch homemade. To produce a professional podcast you don’t really need a studio, but you do need a proper studio-style stand microphone and monitor-standard headphones. This all-in-one kit from the renowned Austrian microphone manufacturer AKG is a complete podcaster outfit, including software and leads. All you need to add is a PC or Mac and, voilà, you’re ready to podcast.