The Federal Reserve's accelerated interest rate timeline and inflation forecast is putting a damper on stocks today, with worse-than-expected weekly jobless claims only adding insult to injury. Of the major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is being hit the hardest, down 185 points at midday as commodities and materials stocks weigh, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is flat. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), on the other hand, is firmly higher, as investors rally behind tech giants such as Tesla (TSLA).