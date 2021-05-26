Cancel
Millions of Texans will travel by automobile over Memorial Day weekend

By Staff
KFOX 14
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS — If you're traveling over the Memorial Day weekend, expect lots of company. The AAA auto club said Wednesday that 2.8 million Texans plan to travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend. If that forecast is correct, it'll mean a 60% increase over last year,...

kfoxtv.com
