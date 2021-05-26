Millions of Texans will travel by automobile over Memorial Day weekend

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –Approximately 3.3 million people total around the Mountain Region are projected to travel during the Independence Day holiday weekend (July 1–5), according to travel forecast data from AAA New Mexico. A closer look at the travel forecast, which AAA started in 2000, shows most people in the Mountain Region will drive to their destinations, about 2.9 million. That is a 31% jump from last year and a 1% increase from 2019. Airports across the Mountain Region will be busier too as AAA New Mexico forecasts around 335,000 leisure passengers will fly to get away, an increase of 168% from 2020 and just around -10% fewer than 2019. The “Other Travel” category, which includes buses, trains and cruises, is also going to see a recovery by about 74% (+25,000 people) from 2020, in the Mountain Region, totaling around 59,000 passengers but will remain lower by around -82% from 2019 figures.