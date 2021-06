GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) changed the rules of the game earlier this year when, as a result of a violent retail-driven short squeeze, hedge funds suffered massive losses to their short positions in these stocks. However, in light of the moderating short interest in GameStop and AMC, a repeat of the spectacular price explosion in these meme stocks may yet become quite difficult. This episode, nonetheless, marks a seminal moment when retail investors forced regulators to implement critical changes to the market’s structure.