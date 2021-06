AMC shares rise again in Monday's premarket. Bitcoin falling has seen retail traders switch to meme stocks. AMC options remain a large feature of the rally. AMC shares are higher again in Monday's premarket as the stock refuses to fall off a cliff as many seasoned commentators have predicted. The old adage the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent (or sane in this case) definitely applies here. AMC has been raising a lot of cash recently so it will be interesting to see what it does exactly with all this money. It could say decide to buy itself a bank, such as State Street which it now looks down on in terms of market cap! On a more serious not though AMC does now look down on nearly half the S&P 500 companies by market cap as the AMC stock price shows no signs of falling.