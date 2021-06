Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) were down 4% in midday trading Friday on what seems to be recurring volatility for the meme-stock poster child. Earlier this week, the video game retailer announced it had raised $1.1 billion by selling 5 million shares at an average price of around $225. As it tries to transition to a business model more focused on e-commerce, it has used the support of retail investors who are taking on hedge funds that short its stock to build up a financial arsenal.