Code Switch's Recommended Reads About The Tulsa Massacre

As the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was observed from May 31 to June 1, I spent part of Memorial Day watching the PBS documentary: “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten.” Like many Americans, I am learning more about this gruesome Oklahoma tragedy. Many younger adults who are fans of the popular HBO horror drama “Lovecraft Country” were introduced to this grim history of the mass slaughter in Tulsa’s Greenwood district while watching the season one episode “Rewind 1921.” The fact that young people gained knowledge about the Tulsa killings through pop culture reminded me of how I learned about the 1923 Rosewood massacre in Florida by viewing the film bearing its name in 1997. Both the Rosewood and Tulsa Greenwood tragedies were instigated by a false accusation of a Black man sexually assaulting a White woman. In the Greenwood case, it was a young Black teenager, and the Rosewood claim was a fabrication. The end was horrifically the same, with both towns burned as Black people were mercilessly slain by White mobs. Rosewood and the Greenwood township were also prosperous Black settlements that thrived economically despite racial oppression and segregation.