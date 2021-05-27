Coaches’ Corner: JDHS boys basketball

The Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé boys’ basketball team recently held our end of the season awards ceremony. The team worked extremely hard during the year and battled through several setbacks and some adversity. Every season we set our on court goals as winning the Region V championship and state championship. While we did win the Region V championship in a convincing manner, that would be the last game of our season due to COVID concerns at the community chosen for hosting the state tournament. Even though we did not have the opportunity to participate in the state tournament this year, we could not have been prouder of the character, integrity and sportsmanship displayed by this team.