VVEDNESDAY EDITION

By Best In Catholic Blogging
bigpulpit.com
 23 days ago

LATE EVENING ISSUE TOP-10 MOST VISITED NEWS LINKS:. 1. The Healer: Paul McHugh at 90 – George Weigel at The Catholic Difference. 2. More Bishops Invite Catholics Back to Mass, Lift Dispensations – CNA/The CWR. 3. Florida State University Settles Lawsuit with Catholic Student – K. Scanlon/CNA via The CWR.

bigpulpit.com
Mother Teresa
George Weigel
#Catholic News Agency#Civilization#The Catholic Difference 2#Catholics#Catholic Student#National Review 5#Schism#Crisis Magazine 8#Pro Abortion#Eucharist#New Liturgical Movement#F Dvs
Religionbigpulpit.com

VVEEKEND EDITION

1. Baby Needed Emergency Heart Transplant & Mary Appeared with Sacred Heart of Jesus – CP 2. Auschwitz’s Cell 21 Still Bears This Carving of the Sacred Heart – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia. 3. Cool! Watch 1918 Eucharistic Procession for Feast of Corpus Christi in England – ChurchPOP. 4. St....
U.S. Politicsmikehuckabee.com

Morning Edition - June 6

Blessings on you and your family, and from all the Huckabee staff!. I am sure social workers would have prevented this from happening. My fellow Americans: Last night, when I spoke with you about the fall of Rome, I knew at that moment that troops of the United States and our allies were crossing the Channel in another and greater operation. It has come to pass with success thus far.
Religionbigpulpit.com

THVRSDAY EDITION

1. The Bravest Priest You’ve Never Heard Of—Fr. Emil Kapaun – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand. 2. Exclusive Photos: Lower Manhattan Does Corpus Christi Big – J. Bruno/K. N. Hattrup at Aleteia. 3. Architecture of Vatican II at Holy Spirit Parish in Oakland, California – Fr. Allan J. McDonald. 4....
ReligionThe Jewish Press

First Edition Of Chovat Hatalmidim

One exciting find in a prominent rabbi’s collection which I acquired this week was a first edition of a trailblazing and revolutionary work on Jewish education whose influence has only continued to grow since its publication in 1932. The volume, a first edition of Chovat Hatalmidim, was authored by R....
Religionremnantnewspaper.com

Viganò Interviewed on the Vatican II 'Great Reset'

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: First of all, we must be very clear that the Second Vatican Council was conceived as a revolutionary event. Obviously, I am not referring to the good intentions of those who collaborated in the drafting of the preparatory schemas. I am talking instead about the Innovators who rejected those schemas together with the condemnation of Communism that the Council should have pronounced, as a large part of the world’s episcopate desired. Now, if Vatican II was a revolutionary act, both in the way it was conducted and in the documents it promulgated, it is logical and legitimate to think that its liturgy is also affected by this ideological approach, especially if we bear in mind that it is the chief means by which the faithful and clergy are catechized. It is no coincidence that Luther and the other Protestant and Anglican heretics used the liturgy as their main method to spread their errors among the faithful.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Readers: What book would you recommend to Pope Francis?

Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican Aug. 7, 2019. It is no secret that Pope Francis loves literature. He slips references to Greek and Roman classics into his interviews, includes excerpts from poetry in his encyclicals and during the pandemic referenced the 19th-century Italian plague novel The Betrothed countless times. In June on the “Inside the Vatican” podcast, cohost Colleen Dulle brought on the papal biographer Austen Iverigh to unpack three books needed to understand Pope Francis. And with the arrival of summer, America asked its readers to give Pope Francis a summer reading recommendation, “beach read” or otherwise. Below is a selection of responses sent in on social media and through our website’s comment section.
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – Ephesians 1:17 (KJV)

I keep asking that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the glorious Father, may give you the Spirit of wisdom and revelation, so that you may know him better. One of the best things we can pray for each other, and for ourselves, is that we might better know God. The Holy Spirit helps us better know God (1 Cor. 2), worship God (John 4), and speak to God (Rom. 8). Let’s ask God to use his Spirit to help us know him, not just know about him. God is not only the Almighty Creator of all things; he is also our Father who cares about us deeply.
Religionseedbed.com

Why the Church Needs Methodism

— This is Session Two from Kevin Watson’s latest book and video series, Perfect Love: Recovering Entire Sanctification—The Lost Power of the Methodist Movement. This book calls all Methodists—the spiritual descendants of the Wesleyan revival, regardless of contemporary denominational expression—back to who we have been at our best, in times when we have been a growing, vibrant, and Spirit-filled movement. It is time to retrieve Methodism’s lost treasure, the doctrine of entire sanctification. This doctrine speaks to the radical optimism that through the work of Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit, we can move from struggling to survive as Christians to thriving! Perfect Love provides an in-depth explanation of entire sanctification and helps readers pursue all that God has for us.
Religionuscatholic.org

11 U.S. Catholic essays by dads

“Fatherhood is a vocation in God’s service to be not held lightly or frivolously, but with the serious determination of serious men.” —Father Lawrence Lovasik. A dad discovers divine truth while drawing with his daughter. Being a man in the Korean American church. BY HOON CHOI. How can Korean American...
Religionjerseycatholic.org

Cardinal Tobin reflects on the term ‘synodality’ in latest edition of Rejoice in the Lord

On April 21 of this year, I offered reflections on the topic “Synodality: the long game of Pope Francis” during a webinar offering of the annual Cardinal Bernardin Common Cause lecture sponsored by Loyola University Chicago’s Hank Center for the Catholic Intellectual Heritage. Because the full “script” for this lecture is very long I summarize it in English and Spanish in my newsletter, Rejoice in the Lord.
Moscow, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

June 18 Letter to the editor

Ann Heath gave, in my opinion, a fine response to columnist Doug Call’s (June 2) humanist resistance to the Christian gospel. Part of Heath’s message, in my words, “No, men’s good intentions are not enough.”. I am a Christian of the “evangelical” persuasion, and Ann Heath is a member of...
Religiondmdiocese.org

Bishop: Summer camp, desire & Sunday obligation

The late physicist-turned-priest, Monsignor Lorenzo Albacete, used to caution young people about the spiritual peril he calls, “the reduction of desire.” He refers to the condition whereby we become so accustomed to accepting the status quo or other conventions that we uncritically opt for the avenue of least resistance. We accept the dictates of the powers-that-be and go with the flow without exerting any creative energy or resistance to the unhealthy forces either outside or within ourselves that would pacify us. We neglect inclinations toward goods and experiences that would ultimately be personally fulfilling. We become “domesticated,” which might be a good thing for pets and livestock, but is ultimately unworthy for human beings whom God intends to be passionate, prophetic partners in his Kingdom project.
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

God is on His throne

In an age where polarization is the norm, where not being decidedly in one camp leaves one presumptively in its opposite, and where one’s level of volume and number of followers are the ways to measure one’s moral authority, it may seem nearly impossible to live a life that has any coherence and it is very difficult to be motivated to live on a higher plane of social engagement.
Religionsatodayscatholic.org

Polish Catholic priest guillotined by Nazis to be beatified in November

A Polish Catholic priest guillotined by the Nazis will be beatified in November. Fr. Jan Macha will be declared blessed at a Mass on Nov. 20 in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Katowice, southern Poland. The Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Vatican Congregation...
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

Mohler: Religious Liberty Vital to Christianity

NASHVILLE (BP) – A theology of conversion, such as Christianity, necessitates religious liberty because regeneration of the heart cannot be achieved by coercion, Albert Mohler said Tuesday (June 15) during “Baptists Thinking Biblically: A Conversation on Religious Liberty.”. The late-night event, hosted by Southern Baptist Theological Seminary at the Music...
Minoritiestheplaylist.net

‘Building A Bridge’: A Compassionate & Frustrating Exploration Of The Catholic Church & The LGBTQ+ Community [Tribeca Review]

Based, in part, on Father James Martin’s bestselling book “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity,” Evan Mascagni and Shannon Post’s compassionate documentary “Building a Bridge” use Martin as an entry point into a larger discourse surrounding the relationship between the Catholic Church and the LGBTQ+ community. Mainly tracking Martin’s packed schedule, as he moves from interview to lecture to book signing, accruing equal parts admiration and scorn from various sects of the Church, Mascagni and Post’s film borders on the hagiographic. Yet, it interrogates the narrow scope of Martin’s position and the Church as a whole, just enough to complicate the idea of what such a bridge between these two communities might look like. In all, “Building a Bridge” is an engrossing dive into the complicated negotiations between the two opposing communities.
Minoritieswfuv.org

LGBTQ+ Catholics and the Church

How can the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Enter Into a Relationship of Respect? Jesuit Fr. James Martin explores this idea when he sits down with Fordham Conversations guest host Patrick Russomanno. Father Martin is author and editor at large of America magazine and he has made headlines for his outreach to the LGBT community. Martin also received an honorary doctorate from Fordham University and is part of the Class of 2020.
ReligionColumbia Daily Herald

Musings: The Elmer Schmertz Reward

(A warning note to the Theological and Doctrinal Police: This is a work of fiction. Relax. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead is purely coincidental.) So, the End of Time has arrived. Yes. It’s all over. The earth and its inhabitants have hated one another long enough and hard enough. God has had enough. Some of us believed what God said and because of His mercy we are standing in Heaven. Martin Luther smiles as Jacob Arminius and John Calvin both agree on every single thing. No one is wasting time arguing about Pre-Trib, Mid-Trib, Post-Trib or No-Trib - mainly because everyone finally acknowledges that most of us were wrong. We have all forgotten what denomination we were – and we are all just one big group called The Body of Christ.