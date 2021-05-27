Cancel
Blended Board of Aldermen Meetings

Cover picture for the articleGoing forward, Board of Aldermen meetings will be held in a blended format. Residents can choose to participate via video conference as before OR come to the meeting in person at the Justice Center.

