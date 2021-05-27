Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky Splash Water Park Expansion In Its Final Stages Before Construction

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in Williamsburg confirm that the expansion of the Kentucky Splash Water Park is in its final stages of planning. Their main goal now is accumulating the necessary funds for the project. Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison says a total of $8 million was borrowed and with the help of new market tax credits, an additional $2.5 million is hoped to be added to the pile. The city is also applying for grants with the Recreational Trails Program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, both equaling $250,000. Harrison said the end, is in sight. Asher said opening the water park is not an issue and neither will attendance but what is making water park workers concerned, is being able to run its facilities with its current staff. Harrison said he wants to start construction alongside the anticipated Keeneland Standardbred racing facility. Harrison said they hope to bring in tourism all year round, not just the summer. Harrison says if everything goes accordingly, construction is planned to begin this fall.

www.somerset106.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Asher, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Williamsburg, KY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Project Planning#City Planning#Keeneland Standardbred#Water Park Workers#Racing#Market#Tax#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County on Tuesday, May 25

Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel. Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...