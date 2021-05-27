Cancel
Knox County, KY

Stolen Flag And Flagpole Returned To Knox County Post Office

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 17 days ago

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a flag and flagpole that were stolen from a Knox County post office are now back where they belong. Deputies say the flag and flagpole was stolen from the Cannon Post Office several weeks ago. Investigators developed information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Taza Bowling at a home where the stolen flag was flying on the stolen flag pole. Bowling was arrested and lodged the Knox County Detention Center. Deputies also determined 20-year-old Minnesota Smith, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, was also involved in the theft. Both were charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.

