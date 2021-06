How many times have you sat down to get a list ready to go to the grocery store, with no idea what to buy? Or how about those times you're perusing the aisles with no idea what to grab for a healthy week of eating? These dilemmas are common in a busy life, which is why we decided to do the work for you. Below you will find a few healthy grocery items to add to your list that dietitians say you should buy. These items are delicious and versatile—bringing in all kinds of nutrients into your diet.