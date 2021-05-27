An outline of workers’ compensation laws in Virginia

Despite an overwhelmingly challenging year, businesses in Clarke County, Frederick County, and Winchester — as well as across Virginia — have shown incredible resilience and are in the midst of re-opening their doors to local communities. Elected officials from Richmond to Washington, D.C., can help our businesses succeed to create new jobs and reignite economic development by passing smart, pro-growth policies that benefit businesses and workers alike. Instead, some in Congress are pushing legislation that would attempt to fundamentally restructure workplaces in the Commonwealth and throughout the country. The erroneously titled Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act would infringe on workers’ rights, threatening democracy in the workplace while also hindering local businesses’ ability to hire new employees and create economic opportunities that could help Virginia communities build back even stronger than before.