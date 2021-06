The adage “save early and save often” gets tossed around so frequently that for folks in their 20s and 30s it can start to sound like a nag from a parent. You know that it’s important to save for retirement, but that’s easier said than done when other priorities get in the way, like student loan payments (which are coming back this fall), medical debt, caretaking or other responsibilities. Yet the cost of waiting, even just a little bit, to start saving for retirement can come back to haunt you later in life.