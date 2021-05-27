Car Crashes are Leading Cause of Teenage Deaths in the United States

Turning 16 can be an exciting time for most young teens as they learn how to drive and get their driver’s licenses. To many teenagers, it seems like the door to the rest of their lives is opening as driving can allow them to discover a newfound sense of freedom and independence. However, for parents of young teens taking to the road, watching their kids hit the streets can bring about fear, anxiety, and dread. According to the United States Department of Transportation (DOT), car crashes are the number one killer of teens in the United States.