NHL

How Taylor Hall's prior career stops led to his 2021 renaissance with the Boston Bruins

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Hall was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Boston Bruins at the deadline, and it might be the best single NHL transaction this season. Hall, 29, scored eight goals in 16 regular-season games with Boston, then two more in the first-round series win against the Washington Capitals, as he heads to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in his 11-year career. It's a big uptick from his two goals in 37 games with Buffalo, coinciding with a paltry 2.3% shooting percentage.

NHLMPNnow

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals Game 2 odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals play Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series Monday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Below, we analyze the Bruins-Capitals odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions. The Bruins were tripped up 3-2 in overtime...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Get Fans Ready For Game 2 Against Capitals With Hype Video

That was the message the Boston Bruins sent out Monday night ahead of their Game 2 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. The Bruins dropped Game 1 against Washington in overtime Saturday night, and look to make it a...
NHLGamespot

NHL 21 Playoffs Sim Predicts Bruins Win The Cup

The 2021 NHL Playoffs are now underway, and in conjunction with the start of the tournament, EA Sports has released the results of its Playoffs simulation. According to the NHL 21 simulation, the Boston Bruins will hoist the Stanley Cup this year. The Bruins will defeat the Vegas Golden Knights in the finals to claim the title, the prediction said.
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Sitting out Game 2

Lauzon (hand) won't play in Monday's Game 2 against the Capitals. Lauzon injured his hand blocking a shot in the series opener and will sit out at least one game as a result of the injury. Connor Clifton will sub in on the Bruins' blue line, while Lauzon will shift his focus to healing up for Wednesday's Game 3.
NHLNBC Sports

Bruins vs. Capitals live stream: Watch B's try to even series

The Washington Capitals will try to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Boston Bruins when they host the Original Six club at Capital One Arena on Monday night. The Capitals were the better team in Game 1 and deserved to emerge victorious. Washington...
NHLNBC Sports

B's hype video for Game 2 vs. Capitals highlights simple message

There's only one thing on the minds of the Boston Bruins players entering Game 2 of their first-round playoff series versus the Washington Capitals on Monday night. The Capitals took a 1-0 series lead with a 3-2 win in overtime of Saturday night's Game 1. A win for the Bruins in the second game at Capital One Arena would tie the series and give the Original Six club the home-ice advantage before it heads to Boston for Game 3 and Game 4 later this week.
NHLJapers' Rink

The Narrative: COVID-92, King’s Pawn Game and That Was Close

1. COVID-92 Big news from out at yesterday’s optional skate... Your disbelief is fair, but there’s video evidence:. The Caps did recall Zach Fucale on Sunday, so expect Pheonix Copley to back up Craig Anderson tonight, assuming that Vitek Vanecek is unavailable (which seems a safe assumption):. What happens beyond...
NHLWashington City Paper

Capitals Backup Goalie Craig Anderson Steps Up in Overtime Win Against Bruins

Craig Anderson turns 40 on May 21 and is playing on his fifth NHL team in 18 seasons; this year, he spent the majority of the Washington Capitals regular season on the newly introduced taxi squad, making an appearance in only four games. His role on the team has been clear: Anderson only gets called upon if the other Capitals goaltenders are unavailable or if he’s needed in a backup role.
NHLPosted by
NESN

How To Watch Bruins-Capitals Game 2 Full Coverage Monday On NESN

The Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals resume their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series Monday, and NESN has you covered with all of the Game 2 action. Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. But before these East Division powerhouses do battle in the nation’s capital, NESN will provide a full hour of pregame coverage with “Bruins Face-Off Live: First Round.” NESN will air the game itself, as well as a full hour of postgame coverage after the final horn sounds.
NHLNHL

Bruins' Focus for Game 2 is on Finding Offense

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Bruins hope their troubles are a simple fix. Boston dropped Game 1 of its first-round series on Saturday night - a 3-2 overtime setback against the Washington Capitals - struggling most of the contest to generate much of anything in the offensive zone. The Bruins managed...
NHLAustin Daily Herald

Bruins win fourth straight, but miss out on playoffs

Despite winning their last four games against the St. Cloud Norsemen, the Austin Bruins missed out on the postseason by two points. The Bruins closed out their season with an 8-7 win over the Norsemen (22-33-0-1 overall) in Riverside Arena Saturday. The Bruins finished with 54 points, which put them...
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Blues at Avalanche, Game 1 of first round

Tarasenko returns, Perron out for St. Louis; MacKinnon to play for Colorado. Vladimir Tarasenko will return to the lineup for the St. Louis Blues when they play the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Ball Arena on Monday. The forward practiced Saturday and Sunday...
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Bruins at Capitals, Game 2 of first round

Boston needs production from top forwards; Anderson likely to start for Washington. The Boston Bruins will look to even the Stanley Cup First Round against the Washington Capitals in Game 2 at Capital One Arena on Monday. The Bruins believe they have another level to their play after being limited...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals Highlights: Nic Dowd wins Game 1 in overtime

Despite having a limited capacity audience, fans in Capital One Arena roared on Saturday night. The Washington Capitals defeated the Boston Bruins in an overtime thriller 3-2. In a night when Washington lost its starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a lower-body injury early on, the team weathered the storm and gave the crowd a show.
NHLnumberfire.com

3 NHL FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 5/17/21

Spending up in any daily fantasy lineup is how to get the superstars and the highest upside players in your lineup. In NHL DFS, it’s different from paying up in sports like NBA or NFL. Someone can be one of the highest salaried players at his position and put up a total dud of a performance, and paying that much for him would be a huge mistake. Let’s make sure we are paying up in the right spots when building our lineups tonight.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Who Steps Up in Game 2?

Following Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series, the Boston Bruins look to bounce back in Game 2 tonight at Capital One Arena. It’s safe to say that Game 1 was there for the taking for the Bruins. Washington lost...
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Bets for Monday, May 17

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are only four games old, but if those four games are any indication of what is to come, we may be in for an NHL postseason for the ages. Of the four games played so far, three of them have gone to overtime, with the only regulation final being the 5-4 thriller in the “Battle of Florida” between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. If you are a hockey fan – or, better yet, a sports fan – the opening weekend of the Stanley Cup Playoffs could not have been more entertaining. With three games scheduled for Monday evening, wagering opportunities are there to be had.
NHLnumberfire.com

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Monday 5/17/21

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, view stacking, and value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
NHLPosted by
NESN

All Signs Point Toward Craig Anderson Starting Against Bruins In Game 2

It looks like the Bruins will have to master Craig Anderson on Monday if they want to even their playoff series with the Capitals. Boston scored just one goal on Anderson in its eventual Game 1 overtime loss Saturday in Washington. The veteran netminder in the first period took over for starter Vitek Vanecek, who suffered a lower-body injury while attempting to stop a goal from Jake DeBrusk.