How Taylor Hall's prior career stops led to his 2021 renaissance with the Boston Bruins

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are only four games old, but if those four games are any indication of what is to come, we may be in for an NHL postseason for the ages. Of the four games played so far, three of them have gone to overtime, with the only regulation final being the 5-4 thriller in the “Battle of Florida” between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. If you are a hockey fan – or, better yet, a sports fan – the opening weekend of the Stanley Cup Playoffs could not have been more entertaining. With three games scheduled for Monday evening, wagering opportunities are there to be had.