Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Macon, MO

Troop B To Offer Boating Certification Course In Macon  

By Editor
shelbycountyherald.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces a boater safety certification course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Troop B Headquarters, 308 Pine Crest Drive, Macon, Missouri. There is no fee for this course; however, students are required to pre-register online as seating will be limited to 12 participants. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and a sack lunch on the day of the course. For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website, www.statepatrol.dps.mo.gov. Scroll down the page to “Divisions” then select “Water Patrol Division.” On the Water Patrol Division page, select Boater Safety Education & Certification from the list on the left side of the page.

www.shelbycountyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
City
Macon, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Troop B#The Troop B Headquarters#The Water Patrol Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."