Troop B To Offer Boating Certification Course In Macon  

Captain Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, announces a boater safety certification course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Troop B Headquarters, 308 Pine Crest Drive, Macon, Missouri. There is no fee for this course; however, students are required to pre-register online as seating will be limited to 12 participants. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and a sack lunch on the day of the course. For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website, www.statepatrol.dps.mo.gov. Scroll down the page to “Divisions” then select “Water Patrol Division.” On the Water Patrol Division page, select Boater Safety Education & Certification from the list on the left side of the page.