WhatsAppCallRecorder 1.0

DevOps revolutionized how we managed servers, and HashiCorp's Terraform promises to do the same for multicloud installations. Remember how you used to run servers? Tweaking settings by hand, writing shell scripts and making a home in the server room? Then along came DevOps programs such as Ansible, Chef and Puppet, and sysadmin life became much easier. More recently we've started using not just a single public cloud, but multiple clouds (multicloud). And, whoops, while managing a single cloud is work, it's not that much trouble, but managing multicloud… that's another story. But, now years in the making HashiCorp's open-source Terraform 1.0, is finally out, and it's brought DevOps' infrastructure-as-code approach to clouds.