Cell Phones

WhatsAppCallRecorder 1.0

By Fajar Anggiawan
softpedia.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp has been quickly shaped to be run from a PC, and since it became one of the main communication devices for many small or large companies. When it comes to business, recording your conversations might be the wise thing to do. WhatsAppCallRecorder is a small tool designed to activate...

www.softpedia.com
#Voice Recorder
Softwaresoftpedia.com

NetProf 1.0

Versions of Windows prior to 7 had a dedicated interface for managing network profiles, but this utility was removed with the release of Windows 8. When the PC connects to an Internet access point, a new network profile is created automatically. These details are stored in the registry, which gets filled with new profiles for each new connection.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

CameraMobile removes excessive black pixels from the Camera app interface

When designing the Camera app for the iPhone, Apple tried to make the user interface as easy to use as possible. On one hand, the Camera app interface echoes simplicity in its design principles. On the other, it can be aesthetically displeasing given the substantial amount of black barring at the top and bottom of the interface.
Cell Phonestoolfarm.com

New: The Maxon App  (Application and License Manager)

The new Maxon App manages the installation, licensing, upgrading, and updating of your Maxon products. To explain, it replaces the Red Giant Application Manager. Below, the Press release that explains how it functions and how to download the app. We also have information in our FAQ about some of the finer details about the application.
Technologyirevuo.net

irevuo 1.0

After well over a month of hard work, we're ecstatic to announce that irevuo 1.0 is finally here. A library of content built on Ghost! And it looks stunning if I dare say so. Theme picker! You can now select one of four themes: Light, Dark, Cream Paper, and Midnight Neon.
Softwarevmblog.com

Aqua Trivy Chosen as the New Official Default Container Scanner for GitLab

Aqua Security announced that Aqua Trivy is now the default scanner for GitLab Auto DevOps. Customers can now automatically scan the GitLab CI pipeline for OS package vulnerabilities. This change will take place as part of GitLab's 14.0 release and is based on the results of a publicly available solution comparison and research process.
Softwarei-programmer.info

GitHub Desktop Adds Squashing

GitHub Desktop has been updated and now has expanded support for drag and drop to allow you to squash and reorder commits in your history, amend previous commits, and start new branches from earlier commits. GitHub Desktop gives developers a way to work with workflows in a desktop environment. GitHub...
Jobscoroflot.com

Interaction Designer

We’re expanding the design team at a small but growing startup with the mission of “relating everything to help the world see and solve anything as a system.”. System was founded by a scientist who cares deeply about design. The design team is led by a data visualization pioneer who believes that System is at the forefront of designing for data.
SoftwareGhacks Technology News

Lightscreen is an open source, minimalistic screenshot tool for Windows

Everyone takes screenshots, at least once in a while. You could be using Windows' Snipping tool, others may prefer Snip & Sketch. Some of us opt for a third-party program, for sake of simplicity, customization and more options. Martin's preferred tool is PicPick, but there are plenty of others around.
Computerswmk-tech.net

What is Angular. First project

Angular introduces Google's framework for building client-side applications. First of all, it is aimed at developing SPA solutions (Single Page Application), that is, single page applications. In this regard, Angular inherits from another AngularJS framework. At the same time Angular is not a new version of AngularJS, but a fundamentally new framework.
Softwaredevclass.com

Prometheus 2.28 debuts, with experimental PromQL editor as default

The team behind monitoring system and time series database Prometheus has pushed version 2.28 of its project out into the open. After some months of testing, and some last bug fixes to make sure autocompletion and parsing works as intended for all sorts of float values, the release is the first to sport the PromQL editor as the default.
NFLMac Observer

Claris FileMaker Adds New Integrations for Apple, Microsoft

The latest release from FileMaker adds new low-code integrations for Apple and Microsoft’s platforms. It provides modern deployment options, significant improvements in performance, stability and security, and a next generation no-code app builder. New Features in FileMaker. Here are some of the new changes:. Apple silicon: Claris FileMaker Pro and...
TechnologySonic State

Sinevibes Releases Whirl v2

Barber-pole phaser AU+VST effect plugin for Mac updated 23/06/21. Sinevibes has announced the release of Whirl v2 barber-pole phaser effect plugin for Mac. They say that this new generation brings AU and VST3 formats, user interface size scaling up to 200%, as well as built-in preset management functions. The DSP engine has also been thoroughly reconfigured to offer a much more flexible and deep-sounding effect. Here's more direct from Sinevibes...
SoftwareSFGate

Mediacurrent Introduces Rain CMS for Drupal 9

Mediacurrent, one of the world’s leading Drupal-focused digital agencies, has announced its Drupal 9 version of Rain CMS. The updates empower marketers and IT teams with a flexible authoring experience and a Drupal-based solution to get new sites to market quickly. Updates include:. Streamlined development: Rain CMS now includes a...
Softwareopensource.com

Linux package management with apt

On Linux, package managers help you handle updates, uninstalls, troubleshooting, and more for the software on your computer. Seth Kenlon wrote about dnf, the command-line package management tool for installing software in RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, Mageia, OpenMandriva, and other Linux distros. Debian and Debian-based distros such as MX Linux, Deepin,...
ComputersTechRepublic

Terraform 1.0 takes DevOps to Multicloud

DevOps revolutionized how we managed servers, and HashiCorp's Terraform promises to do the same for multicloud installations. Remember how you used to run servers? Tweaking settings by hand, writing shell scripts and making a home in the server room? Then along came DevOps programs such as Ansible, Chef and Puppet, and sysadmin life became much easier. More recently we've started using not just a single public cloud, but multiple clouds (multicloud). And, whoops, while managing a single cloud is work, it's not that much trouble, but managing multicloud… that's another story. But, now years in the making HashiCorp's open-source Terraform 1.0, is finally out, and it's brought DevOps' infrastructure-as-code approach to clouds.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to disable TLS 1.0 in Windows 10

TLS or Transport Layer Security is a Cryptographic Protocol and is used to secure computer networking. However, we have seen the advancement of this protocol and after so many iterations using TSL 1.0 for security isn’t a good idea. In this article, we are going to see how to disable TLS 1.0 in Windows 10.
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Dispersed DLC Folders grabber and copier 1.0

This mod lets you choose a source folder where you have extracted a lot of addons mods for GTA V (SP only at the moment) and grab them all together into a destination folder being structured as if u did it yourself. Use :. ------------------------------------------------ The first button is for...
Militarygta5-mods.com

Barrett M82 [Animated] 1.0

The Barrett M82, standardized by the U.S. military as the M107, is a recoil-operated, semi-automatic anti-materiel precision rifle developed by the American Barrett Firearms Manufacturing company. Photos By SinPie, <3. Features:. - Fully Animated. - High Quality Textures. - Designed to work with the GTA Scopes. (Custom Attachments Planned). FiveM...
Carsgta5-mods.com

Mansory Audi RSQ8 [Add-On / FiveM] 1.0

Расширьте, чтобы увидеть все изображения и видео. Audi RSQ8 by Mansory brought to you by the LMTLS Team. Model supplied and privately commissioned by: Bigs. Installation: Read below. Features:. HQ Model. Mansory Kit. Both SP & FiveM files included for install. Installation:. 1)Extract rsq8m.zip folder. 2)Now Inside your GTA 5...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Cloud-native: Harbor Operator reaches production-ready version 1.0

The Harbor team has released the first major version of the Harbor Operator. The container registry implementation Harbor, which conforms to the specifications of the Open Container Initiative (OCI), bundles service components with which developers can more easily manage artifacts such as container images, helmet charts or open policy agents. Using custom controllers and custom resource definitions (CRDs), the Harbor Operator 1.0 extends the Kubernetes control level to a declarative API that not only allows extensive automation, but also allows the operation of multiple instances of the registry.