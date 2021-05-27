Cancel
Real Estate

Shiller: Today’s Housing Boom Will End, But Slowly

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademic Robert Shiller once called the stock market’s performance “irrational exuberance” in a 2000 book title—it presciently foresaw the bursting of the dot-com bubble. He says another such bubble is about to deflate, albeit slowly: housing. Burgeoning home prices cannot keep going up, and eventually will drop, he told a...

