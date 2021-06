Apple has started seeding the third beta build of macOS 11.5 to developers for testing on their Macs. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.Apple released the second developer beta for macOS 11.5 on June 2. The first beta was provided to developers on May 19, alongside the initial betas of iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, tvOS 14.7, and watchOS 7.6.