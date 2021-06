How much is it worth to be shareable? BuzzFeed founder Jonah Peretti is hoping for about $1.5 billion. BuzzFeed has agreed to go public through an acquisition by 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, a publicly traded company with no purpose except to buy another company. (890 Fifth Avenue Partners is part of a recent wave of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, which some startups are using to go public.) As part of the deal, BuzzFeed is also acquiring Complex Networks, another media company, for $300 million.