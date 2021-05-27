Jury Trial Remains Scheduled for Man Facing Felony Drug Possession Charges

A three-day jury trial for Gary Davitt remains scheduled for October 18 in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. On May 6 of 2020, Davitt was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Amphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Marijuana. Davitt was a passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over by law enforcement for a traffic violation in Sheridan County and was placed under arrest after he was found to be in possession of drugs following a search of the vehicle. Both charges are being prosecuted as felonies because Davitt has previously been convicted of drug possession six times.