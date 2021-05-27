Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan County, WY

Jury Trial Remains Scheduled for Man Facing Felony Drug Possession Charges

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-day jury trial for Gary Davitt remains scheduled for October 18 in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. On May 6 of 2020, Davitt was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Amphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Marijuana. Davitt was a passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over by law enforcement for a traffic violation in Sheridan County and was placed under arrest after he was found to be in possession of drugs following a search of the vehicle. Both charges are being prosecuted as felonies because Davitt has previously been convicted of drug possession six times.

sheridanmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan County, WY
Government
County
Sheridan County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Sheridan County, WY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Jury Trial#Felonies#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."