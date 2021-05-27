Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Bruce and Debra Harrow

By Paul Neevel
eugeneweekly.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Debra and I were high school sweethearts,” Bruce Harrow relates, but after graduation from Westchester High School in Houston, Texas, they went separate ways. “We lost touch with each other.” Bruce studied at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and spent a decade as a locum tenens physician, filling in for other doctors and practicing in six states, while Debra went to Texas Christian University, became an occupational therapist, and worked as a case manager in the mental health field for Kaiser Permanente in California. They each got married, raised children and eventually divorced. Bruce was working for a hospice company in St. Petersburg, Florida, in proximity to his aging parents in 2009, when he located Debra via the internet and invited her to visit. “I retired from Kaiser after 11 years,” she notes, “and married Bruce. I helped with his parents.” The couple also volunteered with Gaia Gardening, establishing community gardens at local schools. “We did permablitzing with 30 or more volunteers,” Bruce says, “building a garden in one day.”

eugeneweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Society
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
State
Florida State
City
Medford, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harrow School#Mental Health#Volunteers#Westchester High School#Locum#Gaia Gardening#Cascade Health Hospice#Occupy Medical#Buddhist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Chinese crew enters new space station on 3-month mission

JIUQUAN, China (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts arrived Thursday at China’s new space station at the start of a three-month mission, marking another milestone in the country’s ambitious space program. Their Shenzhou-12 craft connected with the space station module about six hours after taking off from the Jiuquan launch center...
Posted by
The Hill

Five takeaways on the Supreme Court's Obamacare decision

In what has become something of a Washington tradition, the Supreme Court again upheld the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, in the third major case from Republican challengers to reach the high court. The margin this time was larger, 7-2, as the High Court appears less and less interested in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
Posted by
CBS News

Unemployment applications rise from a pandemic low, even as economy strengthens

The number of Americans filing for first-time jobless benefits increased last week for the first time in two months, even as numbers remained near a pandemic low. About 412,000 people filed for regular unemployment benefits in the week ended June 12, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday. That's a jump of 37,000 from the previous week's level.