Bruce and Debra Harrow

“Debra and I were high school sweethearts,” Bruce Harrow relates, but after graduation from Westchester High School in Houston, Texas, they went separate ways. “We lost touch with each other.” Bruce studied at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and spent a decade as a locum tenens physician, filling in for other doctors and practicing in six states, while Debra went to Texas Christian University, became an occupational therapist, and worked as a case manager in the mental health field for Kaiser Permanente in California. They each got married, raised children and eventually divorced. Bruce was working for a hospice company in St. Petersburg, Florida, in proximity to his aging parents in 2009, when he located Debra via the internet and invited her to visit. “I retired from Kaiser after 11 years,” she notes, “and married Bruce. I helped with his parents.” The couple also volunteered with Gaia Gardening, establishing community gardens at local schools. “We did permablitzing with 30 or more volunteers,” Bruce says, “building a garden in one day.”