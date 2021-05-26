The NWSL’s Wednesday triple-header: when and how to watch
NWSL after dark is back on Wednesday night with a juicy triple-header. Orlando Pride v. Portland Thorns, 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Can the Pride hang with the Thorns? After suffering a loss to OL Reign, the Thorns, once viewed as unstoppable, have proved they are as beatable as any other NWSL club. Orlando, meanwhile, seems to be finding their footing, with Alex Morgan scoring in the team’s draw against the Spirit and win over the Courage.justwomenssports.com