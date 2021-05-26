The NWSL’s Wednesday triple-header: when and how to watch

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNWSL after dark is back on Wednesday night with a juicy triple-header. Orlando Pride v. Portland Thorns, 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Can the Pride hang with the Thorns? After suffering a loss to OL Reign, the Thorns, once viewed as unstoppable, have proved they are as beatable as any other NWSL club. Orlando, meanwhile, seems to be finding their footing, with Alex Morgan scoring in the team’s draw against the Spirit and win over the Courage.

justwomenssports.com
Orlando, FLmynews13.com

Exploria Stadium to open to full capacity in June

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Lions and Orlando Pride could be playing in front of packed houses by next month because the teams announced Tuesday that Exploria Stadium will open to full capacity. The change will go into effect June 20 with the Pride’s home game against the NY/NJ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF basketball adds UNLV transfer Cheikh Mbacke Diong

The UCF men’s basketball program added another transfer to its roster with the addition of former UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong. The 6-foot-11, 235-pounder spent the past four seasons with the Runnin’ Rebels and averaged 21.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He was a three-year starter at UNLV, appearing in 115 games during his career. Diong was a 3-star prospect from Florida Prep Academy ...
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF receives $5.35 million in revenue as part of AAC annual payout

UCF received $5.359 million as part of its annual revenue payout from the American Athletic Conference. According to the most recent tax documents available, and obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, the conference reported $111,278,729 in total revenue for the 2019-20 fiscal year. That’s up 52% from the previous year when the league posted total revenue of $73,203,230. The increase can be ...
Orlando, FLucf.edu

UCF Softball Selected to NCAA Tournament

For the first time since 2016, the UCF softball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Division I Softball committee announced Sunday the 64-team field that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament, and the Knights (39-17-1) will head to Tallahassee to take on Auburn (27-22) to begin the tournament on Friday, May 21 at 2 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Under-the-radar Florida OT prospect picks Vols

Looking for discussion on the newest member of Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee securing a commitment from under-the-radar offensive tackle prospect Brian Grant.
Orlando, FLucf.edu

UCF Debuts Knights Do That Podcast

The university’s new podcast Knights Do That is now available to download on a streaming platform near you. Produced by UCF Marketing, the podcast will focus on Knights who do incredible things on campus, in the community and around the globe. The idea is inspired by the students, faculty, administrators, staff and alumni who continue to push the needle forward as innovators, entrepreneurs and creators impacting the world around them.
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
Florida State247Sports

Offseason Inventory: EDGE Overview

Florida State made defensive end a priority in the 2021 recruiting cycle, adding two transfers in addition to three incoming freshmen in order to overhaul the position after a lackluster year of production and the departure of two eventual draftees in Joshua Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson. Have the new additions...