Never underestimate the power of nature. I grew up immersed in the outdoors. My parents didn’t let me have a cell phone until I was nearly 15 years old, which of course my emo phase self wasn’t too pleased about. Video games were and still are relatively foreign to me. I have never seen SpongeBob or Scooby-Doo, and the only time I was exposed to Nickelodeon or Disney Channel was when I slept over at a friend’s house. My dad has always loved camping, kayaking, hiking and backpacking, and was determined to share that love with my mom, brother and I. He sure did.